Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 50,865 Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

