Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.22.

Shares of APD traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.57. 6,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,321. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.70 and its 200 day moving average is $283.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.