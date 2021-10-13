Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $242.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.39 and its 200 day moving average is $236.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.