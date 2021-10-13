Insider Buying: Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) Insider Buys 1,672,240 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) insider Jacqueline Daniell bought 1,672,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £50,167.20 ($65,543.77).

LON TIDE opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.74 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. Crimson Tide plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.22.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.