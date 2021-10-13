Insider Buying: Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.45 per share, with a total value of C$174,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,211,214.04.
Shares of Pender Growth Fund stock traded down C$0.35 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.60. 9,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337. The stock has a market cap of C$134.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.53. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.20 and a 52-week high of C$18.05.
About Pender Growth Fund
