Insider Buying: Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.45 per share, with a total value of C$174,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,211,214.04.

Shares of Pender Growth Fund stock traded down C$0.35 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.60. 9,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337. The stock has a market cap of C$134.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.53. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.20 and a 52-week high of C$18.05.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

