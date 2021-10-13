Insider Buying: Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Acquires 2,705 Shares of Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.50 ($3,887.51).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,704 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

On Wednesday, August 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,833 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.65 ($3,886.40).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Wednesday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.44.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

