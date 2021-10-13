Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $20,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $21,975.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

