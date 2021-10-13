Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 15,900 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $219,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 2,661,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,843. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.