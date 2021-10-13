Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells 29,977 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 31.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.