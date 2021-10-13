Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$195.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Intact Financial stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889. Intact Financial has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $142.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

