Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zai Lab worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,171,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,354,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,167 shares of company stock worth $32,726,816. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

