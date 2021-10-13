Integral Health Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

KPTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $436.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

