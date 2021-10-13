Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. 13,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,029. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

