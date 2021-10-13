Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

