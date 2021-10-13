Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 258 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $198.16. 32,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,307. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

