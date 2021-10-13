Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 2,589 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,016,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,956,000 after acquiring an additional 308,666 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 303.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,613 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,819,000 after purchasing an additional 991,111 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.6% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $2,414,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. 1,358,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,122,555. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.