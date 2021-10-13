International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237,607 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $188,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.75. 114,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.28. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

