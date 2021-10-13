International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 117.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

