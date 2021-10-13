International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.27

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.27 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 127.40 ($1.66). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 100,674 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.05 million and a P/E ratio of 15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

