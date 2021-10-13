Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 9,004.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $95.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

