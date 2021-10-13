Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 97.2% in September

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

