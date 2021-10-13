Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 281,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 82,275 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $1,540,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares during the period.

PXI stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

