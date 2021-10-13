Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 508.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 182,649 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,062,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,734,000.

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

