Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

