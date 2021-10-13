Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Schaeffler (SCFLF)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS: SCFLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2021 – Schaeffler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/8/2021 – Schaeffler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/1/2021 – Schaeffler had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/30/2021 – Schaeffler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company's operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. "

9/28/2021 – Schaeffler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2021 – Schaeffler had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/24/2021 – Schaeffler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Schaeffler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2021 – Schaeffler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS SCFLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schaeffler AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

