Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS: JSAIY) recently:

10/6/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

9/30/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

9/29/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

9/23/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

9/22/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

9/14/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

8/30/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

8/27/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/25/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury plc has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.