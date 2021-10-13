Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 479 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $2,806,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 5,772.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares during the period.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of DEN opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.