Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,970 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 432% compared to the average volume of 746 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of BLI stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. 53,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $310,099.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

