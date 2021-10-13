Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,594 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 810 call options.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $63,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

FNF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

