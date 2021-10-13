Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,960,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after buying an additional 590,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

