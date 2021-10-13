iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

