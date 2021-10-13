iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $109.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

