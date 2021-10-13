iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 33,003.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,906,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895,090 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $142,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $6,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,095,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.

