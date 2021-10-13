iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.97

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.97 and last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 24567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

