iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

THD stock opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $83.55.

