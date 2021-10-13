iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 18,644.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

IHE stock opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $157.93 and a 1 year high of $199.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.21.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

