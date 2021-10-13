ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISSDY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas raised ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Danske raised ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ISS A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ISSDY remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

