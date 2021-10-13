Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the September 15th total of 145,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $490.17 million, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITMR shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

