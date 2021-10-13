Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

