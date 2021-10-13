Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for AXA in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get AXA alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AXA stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.