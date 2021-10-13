Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.81.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $366.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.