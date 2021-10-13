Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $295.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.15 and a 200-day moving average of $248.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $307.50.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.