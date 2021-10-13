Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIVB. Wedbush raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $659.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $600.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.55. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $263.34 and a one year high of $692.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

