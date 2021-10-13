Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

XPPLF stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. XP Power has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05.

Get XP Power alerts:

About XP Power

XP Power Ltd. Is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.