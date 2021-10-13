Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,760 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.38. 8,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

