Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,762,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

