Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 270.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,439,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,691,000 after purchasing an additional 710,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. 45,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,437. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

