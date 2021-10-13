Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,406. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

