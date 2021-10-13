Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,370 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $131,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,373,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

