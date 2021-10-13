Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,142 shares of company stock worth $15,705,343. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.95. 798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

